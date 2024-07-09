Former Chandigarh mayor Pradeep Chhabra passes away

Former Chandigarh mayor Pradeep Chhabra died after a prolonged illness at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday morning. He was 62. Former Chandigarh mayor Pradeep Chhabra died after a prolonged illness at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chhabra, who had switched from the Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party in 2021, was appointed president of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board in January 2023.

A loyalist of former Union railway minister and four-time Chandigarh member of Parliament Pawan Kumar Bansal, Chhabra was also the president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee in 2015.

After joining the AAP three years ago, Chhabra played a significant role in strengthening its base in Chandigarh.

He started his political career with the student wing of the Congress, the National Students’ Union of India, in 1986.

He served as the mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation in 2008.

The last rites will be carried out at the Sector 25 crematorium in Chandigarh at 6pm on Tuesday.