Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will go to jail after June 1: AAP

Days after former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi predicted the fall of the Bhagwant Mann government after the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said the government will continue in power, but Channi will go to jail. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the Congress candidate from Jalandhar. (ANI)

In a hard-hitting statement, AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said the Mann government will remain in power after June 1, but Channi will definitely be going to jail in the near future as his corruption and scams will be exposed.

The ruling party’s threat to arrest Channi followed the Congress leader’s claim that the AAP government in Punjab would collapse within one month of the Lok Sabha results because all is not well within the party. Channi is the Congress candidate from Jalandhar.

Garg said the Mann government will be working stronger than before after June 1, but he is not sure if Channi would be able to show his face after the Lok Sabha poll results.

“Channi is at the end of the road as he was already rejected by the people of Punjab in the last assembly elections and people saw the piles of cash that ED recovered from his nephew,” he claimed.

The AAP leader said that Channi is misleading the people of Punjab and Jalandhar because he has nothing to say to them. “The people of Punjab gave the Mann government the biggest mandate in Punjab and we have the utmost respect for the decision of the public,” he added.