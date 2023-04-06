Ludhiana’s assets case: VB not satisfied, ex-MLA Vaid summoned again on April 19

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid was questioned for the third time on Thursday by the vigilance bureau in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid outside the vigilance bureau (VB) office in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

However, the VB officers were not satisfied with the details provided by the former MLA and he has been summoned to appear again on April 19.

The vigilance bureau had earlier questioned the former MLA on March 20 and March 29.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinder Pal Singh said that the former MLA was asked to appear on Thursday with all the details of all his properties.

“We have asked him to provide details of his movable and immovable assests with the date of purchase. He had filled a proform about his assets, but the details given by him are not satisfactory. We have asked the former MLA to come again on April 19 with all the details,”said the SSP.

“The matter is still under investigation and nothing can be said at this stage,” he added.

On March 13 and 14, the technical team of the vigilance bureau conducted back-to-back raids to evaluate his properties. The Division number 5 police had also registered an FIR against him under the Excise Act after liquor bottles in excessive quantities were recovered from his residence in Sarabha Nagar.

A 1992-batch Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, who was upgraded to the Indian Administrative Service in 2007, Vaid was the Moga deputy commissioner and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority additional chief administrator.

He won the 2017 assembly election from Ludhiana’s Gill constituency on the Congress ticket. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jiwan Singh Sanghowal in the 2022 assembly polls. Vaid had declared assets worth ₹21.55 crore as per the affidavit filed in 2022 polls.

