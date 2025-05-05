Former Haryana CM Bansi Lal’s younger brother passes away

Former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal’s younger brother Hari Singh,80, passed away due to cardiac arrest at his native village Golagarh, in Bhiwani on Sunday. Former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal’s younger brother Hari Singh. (File)

Singh remained away from politics. Bansi Lal’s grand-son Anirudh Choudhry attended the last rites.

Village sarpanch Sandeep Kumar said that Hari Singh was unwell from the last few days and he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday. “He was an honest person and will be remembered for his dedication,” he said.

“ When Bansi Lal was chief minister, Hari Singh criticised his many policies. He never left his native village and worked as a farmer in his entire life,” the sarpanch added.