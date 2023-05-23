Unite to bring change in Haryana: Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda ask voters

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday concluded his public outreach programmes held in 54 villages of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency to know the voters’ pulse ahead of the next year’s Parliamentary and state assembly polls. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda concludes his public outreach programmes in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency. (HT photo)

In an emotional appeal, Hooda asked the voters to get ready for the next year’s polls and urged them to get united to bring a change in the state.

Even though a year is there for the polls, Hooda announced several promises such as ₹6,000 per month pension to elderly people, 100 square yard plots to poor, high rate for crops and government jobs to youths.

Commenting on BJP’s Panna Pramukh workers, Hooda said BJP is limited to paper work only and the Congress has reached every house of the state.

Hooda said when the Congress returned to power in 2005, the total budget of the state was only ₹2,200 crore, but still the Congress had waived the electricity bill of ₹1,600 crore.

“Moreover, the farmers’ loan of ₹2,136 crore was also waived off. Along with this, Haryana was also made number one state in terms of per capita income, investment, welfare schemes and development,” the former CM added.

He further said people in rural areas are facing water and electricity crisis.

“The condition of the roads is bad and the common people are affected by the corruption in the government offices. Inflation, unemployment and government corruption have made life difficult for the people,” Hooda added.