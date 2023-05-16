Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Khattar, not people speak more at Jan Samvad programmes, says Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 16, 2023 12:15 AM IST

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday kicked off his public outreach programmes by visiting six villages in his constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi under the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign.

Haryana former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a public meeting in Bharamanvas village in Rohtak district on Monday.
Addressing the locals at Jasia village here, Hooda said a fight to uproot the BJP-JJP alliance government has started and people are eagerly waiting for polls.

“We are reaching out to people to apprise them of rate of unemployment, inflation, corruption and law and order. This government has stopped the progressive wheel of Haryana which got its wings during our rule. The Haryana government has become synonymous for disrespecting all sections of the society and the state has become a haven for criminals,” he added.

Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Samvad programmes, Hooda said the chief minister is reminded of people after nine years. “Instead of listening to people in his public dialogue, he himself is seen talking,” said Hooda.

“People are approaching him with different problems, including drug menace and unemployment but the CM is busy delivering his dialogue,” Hooda added.

Hooda said the last time when he got an opportunity to serve as the chief minister, all criminals had fled the state. “Crime and criminals will be eradicated from the state if the Congress government is formed in future,” he assured. Hooda said every section of the state is troubled by the misdeeds of the government at present.

