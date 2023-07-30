Golfer Sujjan Singh’s anticipatory bail cancelled in domestic violence case

A local court has cancelled the anticipatory bail of Sujjan Singh, a former international golfer, who is facing trial in a domestic violence case filed by his wife Irina Brar, a former India number 1 golfer, in 2018. Sujjan was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code in January 2020, 14 months after Irina Brar filed a complaint in November 2018. Police had filed the challan in the case in February 18, 2022. (HT)

Bail bonds and surety bonds previously submitted by Sujjan have been forfeited to the state and non-bailable warrants have been issued to secure his presence in court on September 8.

The court of judicial magistrate first class Mayank Marwaha had taken up Sujjan’s application, seeking exemption from personal appearance, as he was currently working as a golf coach in Dubai, and was unable to get leave to travel to India and attend court.

However, the court cancelled his anticipatory bail, granted by the Punjab and Haryana high court on August 25, 2020, on the grounds that Sujjan travelled abroad without court’s permission, a violation of the bail condition. Additionally, he was not appearing in the trial court on requisite dates.

In May this year, the Supreme Court had reiterated that the accused did not have unqualified right to travel abroad without prior intimation to the court.

“No permission has been taken by the accused for leaving India....Accordingly, the application moved today seeking exemption from personal appearance is declined,” the local court said.

Married in November 2010, the couple has a daughter, born in 2012.

Brar, who dominated the Indian women’s golfing circuit for about a decade till 2008 when back-related issues forced her to quit, had alleged emotional, physical and financial abuse, saying she and her daughter had been driven out of her husband’s home without the basic provisions of food and clothing.

