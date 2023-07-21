Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah hit out at BJP on Manipur incident

While two former J&K chief ministers (CM) of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for remaining unconcerned about the situation in Manipur, and sexual assault on women, another former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded punishment for perpetrators of sexual assault. HT Image

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and former J&K chief minister mocked the BJP for shedding crocodile tears on the Manipur incident.

“On the heels of the BJP shedding crocodile tears on a gruesome incident that shocked the world, a prowling predator who takes advantage of female wrestlers is granted anticipatory bail. Another rapist masquerading as a godman is released on parole. The message from the ruling party is clear - ‘beti bachao beti padhao’ isn’t worth fighting against sexual molesters, who secure the BJP’s political interests,” said Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet.

Meanwhile, former CM and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also took a dig at the party over the Manipur incident and said the BJP is unconcerned.

“For the BJP what is happening in Manipur is a baseless issue,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.

President of Democratic Progressive Azad Party and former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the assault on women horrifying.

“Absolutely horrified by the sexual assault on two women in Manipur. These acts are a blatant violation of humanity and contradict India’s core values of respect, dignity, and compassion for all. This inhumane act deeply disturbs me, and I strongly urge for exemplary punishment to be given to the perpetrators,” Azad said on Twitter.