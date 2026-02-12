Former Meham MLA alleges extortion call demanding ₹5 crore

Former Meham independent MLA Balraj Kundu on Wednesday filed a complaint with police claiming that he had received threatening calls and text messages from an unidentified caller demanding ₹5 crore as extortion money. Kundu said that he had received text messages and WhatsApp phone calls from an unknown caller. (HT Photo for representation)

Talking to HT over phone, Kundu said that he had received text messages and WhatsApp phone calls from an unknown caller, who claimed himself as a member of gangster Rohit Godara gang and demanded an extortion of ₹5 crore within two days.

“I have written a complaint to Rohtak superintendent of police, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, CID chief and other officials. This is an alarming situation that gangsters are targeting a former MLA and we can imagine how law and order has collapsed in the state. The common person is not feeling safe in Haryana,” he added.

Kundu said that the caller introduced himself as Mahender Dalana. On February 2, local Congress leader and trader Hemant Bakshi also received an extortion call of ₹5 crore from a USA number and the next day, three men reached his showroom and demanded extortion.

Despite repeated attempts, Rohtak SP Surender Singh Bhoria could not be reached for a comment on threats issued to the former MLA Kundu.