Former minister Bachan Singh Arya quits BJP, files papers as Independent

Former Haryana minister and BJP rebel Bachan Singh Arya filed his nomination as an Independent from Safidon even as two more leaders -- former Kalanwali MLA Balkaur Singh and former minister Professor Chhatra Pal Singh -- quit the party on Saturday. Former Haryana minister and BJP rebel Bachan Singh Arya filing his papers on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Arya, who had raised the banner of revolt two days ago, sent his resignation letter to state chief Mohan Lal Badoli on Saturday. He was miffed over the party fielding Jannayak Janata party (JJP) rebel and former Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam from Safidon.

Over 20 leaders have quit the party after it released its first list of candidates for 67 assembly segments. Among those who quit are eight former MLAs, one cabinet minister, and one MLA.

Balkaur joins Congress

While Balkaur Singh officially joined the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, all eyes are on Chhatra Pal Singh’s next move.

Balkaur said he decided to quit as he did not get his due respect in the party despite standing by it in difficult times.

“I have worked wholeheartedly for the party and kept the flag of BJP high even in difficult circumstances. Despite this, I did not get respect within the organisation or a government post,” said the former MLA.

He criticised BJP candidate Rajendra Desujodha, saying that former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had levelled serious allegations of drug trafficking against him in 2019.

Pali files papers from Mahendergarh

In a surprise move, RSS activist Kailash Pali filed his nomination papers from Mahendergarh even before the party officially announced his candidature. He said the RSS leadership has assured him of the ticket and thus, he filed his nomination.

Ram Kumar Gautam sparks controversy

Meanwhile, former Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam, who is the BJP candidate from Safidon in Jind, sparked another controversy with a remark targeting BJP workers. Gautam reportedly said the family lineages of BJP workers who fail to vote for him would come to an end. Gautam has been facing backlash from the local BJP unit and workers who have been terming him an outsider. When questioned about being an outsider, Gautam cited examples of Rahul Gandhi, Devi Lal, and Bhajan Lal contesting elections from different states. “Only worthless people raise the outsider slogan, good people don’t,” he said. He also claimed that local leaders shouldn’t fear his candidacy, as this is his last election.

Won’t change candidates: Saini

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Nayab Saini on Friday downplayed speculations that the BJP may change some candidates in wake of the rebellion by some leaders after the party released its first list for 67 assembly segments.

“We are not going to change the candidates, and all potential leaders were given tickets. We had sought details from every assembly segment about the strong candidates and ticket was given to one of them. We can give lotus symbol to one person from one assembly. The candidates will not be changed and the next list will be announced soon,” he added.