Former MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act

Ludhiana Raids on the properties of Vaid continued for the second day also. (( Photo by Gurpreet Singh/ Hindustan Times))

A day after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) conducted a raid at residence and other properties of former Congress MLA from Gill Kuldeep Singh Vaid in connection with a disproportionate assets inquiry, the Ludhiana police booked him under the Excise Act on Tuesday.

The VB recovered 90 bottles of liquor, including whisky, scotch, wine and champagne were recovered from Vaid’s Sarabha Nagar residence. A team of excise officials was called for further probe.

Raids on the properties of Vaid continued for the second day also. On Tuesday, the VB raided his restaurant “The Upper House” at Pakhowal road and other properties.

According to the FIR lodged at the division number 5 police station following the complaint of excise inspector Mandeep Singh, at least 90 bottles of liquor were recovered from Vaid’s residence.

Vaid had a licence to keep some bottles, but the recovery was beyond the permissible limit, he said. The excess liquor recovered from the former MLAs house is worth ₹4.10 lakh. These also include some bottles which were meant for sale only in Chandigarh, he said.

A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered at the division number 5 police station.

A 1992-batch Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, who was upgraded to the Indian Administrative Service in 2007, Vaid was the Moga deputy commissioner and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority additional chief administrator during service.

The Ex-MLA had won his maiden election from Gill in 2017, an SC reserved constituency of Ludhiana on congress ticket. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jiwan Singh Sanghowal in 2022 assembly polls. Vaid had declared assets worth ₹21.55 crore as per the affidavit filed in 2022 polls.

