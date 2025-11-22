Search
Former Naval Officer dies at the age of 103 in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 04:16 am IST

The cremation ceremony was held at his native Sheikhupura Manchuri village, where Capt Amit Puri, CSRO (North) along with his team paid respects to Singh on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Members of the Zila Sainik Board, ex-servicemen and several villagers were also present

Sardar Sujan Singh, the 103-year-old former Indian Naval officer from Karnal’s Assandh subdivision, died on Thursday and was cremated with full military honours on Friday. He is survived by a son and a daughter, both married.

Last year, the Indian Navy celebrated his birthday at Karnal and the then Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar joined on video conferencing to wish and salute him. (HT Photo)
Born in 1922, Singh joined the then Royal Indian Navy in August, 1944, co-ordinator of Naval Veterans in Karnal, Darshan Ahluwali said.

He further said that Singh served for about 24 years with the forces and retired in 1967 as chief mechanical engineer.

“During the partition, he was posted at Karachi. The new Pakistan government offered him to remain in the country but he decided to migrate and shifted to India to join the Indian Navy. His ship played an important role in liberating Goa from the Portuguese,” he added.

AI Summary AI Summary

Sardar Sujan Singh, a 103-year-old former Indian Naval officer, passed away and was cremated with full military honours. He served 24 years in the Royal Indian Navy, notably participating in the liberation of Goa. Singh's cremation was attended by military officials and local villagers in Sheikhupura Manchuri. Born in 1922, he joined the navy in 1944.