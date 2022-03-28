Former Nawanshahr Congress MLA’s aide shot dead
Makhan Singh, an aide of former Nawanshahr Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini, was shot dead at a fuel station at Kanga village on Rahon road in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on Monday morning.
Also read: ‘Will fight...’: Bhagwant Mann after Amit Shah’s Chandigarh announcement
Superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said that 20 bullets were fired from the different weapons at Makhan Singh, who belonged to Kanga village and was facing several criminal cases.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district police chief Kanwardeep Kaur said police teams were on the trail of the accused, while forensic teams were collecting evidence from the spot.
The incident comes only a fortnight after the killing of an international kabaddi player, Sandeep Singh Sandhu, during a tournament at Mallian village of Jalandhar district. Sandhu was also shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified shooters, who pumped in dozens of bullets. The police have been tracing CCTV footage to identify the accused.
A senior police official said that the involvement of gangsters can’t be ruled. Makhan Singh had been attacked in the past, too.
He was going from Kanga to Garcha village, where he lives with his family at his in-laws’ place, after finishing work at his cattle farm. He was riding his scooter and stopped at the fuel station when six assailants came out a Tata Safari SUV and opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.
Police said that Makhan Singh’s body had been sent to the civil hospital at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for post-mortem, while a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Rahon.
Makhan Singh is survived by his wife and his two minor children besides a sister.
In a Facebook post, former MLA Saini condemned the killing of Makhan Singh, calling him his younger brother. He cited the recent attack on the kabaddi player and raised a question on the law and order situation in the state. “I demand the immediate arrest of the killers and appeal to the state government to ensure law and order,” the Congress leader added.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics