 Former PAU V-C Manjit Singh Kang passes away in US
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Former PAU V-C Manjit Singh Kang passes away in US

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 04, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Manjit Singh Kang, 76, passed away in Indiana, the US on Thursday.

Tejinder Singh Riar, additional director of communication at PAU said that Kang was hospitalised for the past four months and died while undergoing treatment for pulmonary edema.

After completing his graduation from PAU in 1968, Kang went to the University of Missouri for a doctorate. Later, he joined Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge as a professor of quantitative genetics and afterwards, as a sugarcane geneticist at the University of Florida, USA.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the demise and said that the passing away of such a soft-spoken and far-sighted academician leaves a void that can’t be filled. “My heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones,” the CM further said in his tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal said, “Manjit Singh Kang was a revered leader and academician and a source of inspiration for the entire PAU community. His work in quantitative genetics has paved the way for significant advancements in agricultural science, benefiting farmers and researchers alike”.

In 2018, Kang received the ‘Pride of Punjab’ award and in 2019, the Punjab government honoured him with the prestigious ‘Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Achievers Award’. His scholarly contributions included books, research papers, and editorial roles in leading academic journals.

Chandigarh
