Former Payal MLA’s gunman held with 200gm opium

A head constable, deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, was arrested by Khanna police with 200gm opium.

The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh, 45. He was arrested from a checkpost near Ghudani Kalan village following a tip-off.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the head constable is deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha. He added that Baljeet has confessed to consuming opium and also revealed that he had started smuggling three years ago. The MLA, however, had no role in the accused’s activities.

The DSP added that Baljeet used to visit different villages along with the Congress MLA. There he came in contact with some migrants who also were drug addicts and offered them opium. He was quite confident that he would not face any action as he is a cop, said the DSP. A case has been registered against the cop under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.