Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Payal MLA’s gunman held with 200gm opium
chandigarh news

Former Payal MLA’s gunman held with 200gm opium

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the head constable is deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha. He added that Baljeet has confessed to consuming opium and also revealed that he had started smuggling three years ago. The MLA, however, had no role in the accused’s activities.
The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh, 45, is posted as gunman of former Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha. (HT Photo)
The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh, 45, is posted as gunman of former Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A head constable, deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, was arrested by Khanna police with 200gm opium.

The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh, 45. He was arrested from a checkpost near Ghudani Kalan village following a tip-off.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the head constable is deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha. He added that Baljeet has confessed to consuming opium and also revealed that he had started smuggling three years ago. The MLA, however, had no role in the accused’s activities.

The DSP added that Baljeet used to visit different villages along with the Congress MLA. There he came in contact with some migrants who also were drug addicts and offered them opium. He was quite confident that he would not face any action as he is a cop, said the DSP. A case has been registered against the cop under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Archaeology Director R Hegde, MTDC MD Bhushan Gagrani and BCCI Renu Basu on the restoration of Mumbai's 4 forts and 2 bandstands Ht photo

    Shinde appoints Bhushan Gagrani as additional chief secretary in CMO

    Mumbai: HShinde'smay still not have a Cabinet of ministers but chief minister Eknath Shinde has finally begun putting his CMO in place. Seasoned bureaucrat Bhushan Gagrani is 1990 batch IAS who was last in the CMO when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. Before his appointment as additional chief secretary in the CMO, Gagrani was in the urban development department where also Eknath Shinde was his boss.

  • Selection of principal for state-run colleges is done by the service commission while for an autonomous college a committee is formed to select principal. Among colleges without regular principals, 8 are state-run and 5 autonomous. (Pic for representation)

    Several medical colleges in U.P. sans regular principals

    Senior officials of the medical education department said the issue would be addressed soon. Director general, medical education Shruti Singh said, “Currently appointment of principals for the upcoming medical colleges is going on and this will be followed by the selection of principals of colleges that are already running but do not have regular principals.” There are 14 state-run medical colleges and 23 autonomous ones. Among colleges without regular principals, 8 are state-run and 5 autonomous.

  • The transfers have been made in wake of a court case coming up for hearing in Punjab and Haryana high court pertaining to filing up of cadre and non-cadre posts of SSPs. (HT File)

    11 SSPs among 19 cops transferred in Punjab

    Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 19 Indian Police Service and Punjab Police Service officers, including 11 senior superintendents of police. According to the orders, SSP (Jalandhar rural) Swapan Sharma has now been posted as SSP (Amritsar rural) replacing Swarandeep Singh who will now be SSP Jalandhar rural. SSP Gurdaspur, Harjeet Singh, has been posted as SSP Ludhiana rural replacing Deepak Hilori who will now be SSP Gurdaspur.

  • Covaxin booster dose is safe and necessary as it ensures persistent immunity that minimises breakthrough Covid infection, according to a new study by ICMR. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

    Covaxin booster safe, ensures persistent immunity: ICMR study

    Pune: The Covaxin booster dose is safe and necessary as it ensures persistent immunity that minimises breakthrough Covid infection, according to a new study by Indian Council of Medical Research. The study 'Persistence of Immunity and Impact of Third Dose of Inactivated Covid-19 vaccine Against Emerging Variants' published on July 14 in Nature -Scientific Reports journal. There was a decline of antibody levels after the second dose of Covaxin.

  • In PMC, OBCs may have up to 47 seats reserved for them for the 173 members to be elected from 58 electoral panels for general body. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    In PMC, OBCs to get up to 47 reserve seats after SC order

    Pune: After Wednesday's verdict by the Supreme Court restoring Other Backward Castes (OBCs) reservation in local bodies, the State Election Commission will initiate the preparations for holding polls in local bodies with OBC quota for which yet another round of lottery draw for deciding reserve seats will be carried out, officials said. Officials said SEC will direct the local administration to hold draws to fix reservation on the seats as per the quota.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out