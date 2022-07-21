Former Payal MLA’s gunman held with 200gm opium
A head constable, deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, was arrested by Khanna police with 200gm opium.
The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh, 45. He was arrested from a checkpost near Ghudani Kalan village following a tip-off.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the head constable is deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha. He added that Baljeet has confessed to consuming opium and also revealed that he had started smuggling three years ago. The MLA, however, had no role in the accused’s activities.
The DSP added that Baljeet used to visit different villages along with the Congress MLA. There he came in contact with some migrants who also were drug addicts and offered them opium. He was quite confident that he would not face any action as he is a cop, said the DSP. A case has been registered against the cop under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
-
Shinde appoints Bhushan Gagrani as additional chief secretary in CMO
Mumbai: HShinde'smay still not have a Cabinet of ministers but chief minister Eknath Shinde has finally begun putting his CMO in place. Seasoned bureaucrat Bhushan Gagrani is 1990 batch IAS who was last in the CMO when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. Before his appointment as additional chief secretary in the CMO, Gagrani was in the urban development department where also Eknath Shinde was his boss.
-
Several medical colleges in U.P. sans regular principals
Senior officials of the medical education department said the issue would be addressed soon. Director general, medical education Shruti Singh said, “Currently appointment of principals for the upcoming medical colleges is going on and this will be followed by the selection of principals of colleges that are already running but do not have regular principals.” There are 14 state-run medical colleges and 23 autonomous ones. Among colleges without regular principals, 8 are state-run and 5 autonomous.
-
11 SSPs among 19 cops transferred in Punjab
Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 19 Indian Police Service and Punjab Police Service officers, including 11 senior superintendents of police. According to the orders, SSP (Jalandhar rural) Swapan Sharma has now been posted as SSP (Amritsar rural) replacing Swarandeep Singh who will now be SSP Jalandhar rural. SSP Gurdaspur, Harjeet Singh, has been posted as SSP Ludhiana rural replacing Deepak Hilori who will now be SSP Gurdaspur.
-
Covaxin booster safe, ensures persistent immunity: ICMR study
Pune: The Covaxin booster dose is safe and necessary as it ensures persistent immunity that minimises breakthrough Covid infection, according to a new study by Indian Council of Medical Research. The study 'Persistence of Immunity and Impact of Third Dose of Inactivated Covid-19 vaccine Against Emerging Variants' published on July 14 in Nature -Scientific Reports journal. There was a decline of antibody levels after the second dose of Covaxin.
-
In PMC, OBCs to get up to 47 reserve seats after SC order
Pune: After Wednesday's verdict by the Supreme Court restoring Other Backward Castes (OBCs) reservation in local bodies, the State Election Commission will initiate the preparations for holding polls in local bodies with OBC quota for which yet another round of lottery draw for deciding reserve seats will be carried out, officials said. Officials said SEC will direct the local administration to hold draws to fix reservation on the seats as per the quota.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics