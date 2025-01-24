Former Punjab advocate general HS Mattewal passes away at 74 

Former Punjab advocate general Hardev Singh Mattewal passed away in Chandigarh on Thursday night. Former Punjab advocate general Hardev Singh Mattewal passed away in Chandigarh on Thursday night. (HT file photo)

He was 74. He is survived by son Pavit Singh Mattewal and daughter Puneet Kaur Sekhon, both lawyers.

Family sources said he died due to age-related ailments. He had suffered a heart attack and a brain hemorrhage a decade ago. Since then, he could not recover fully, they said.

The last rites were conducted at the crematorium in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Friday afternoon.

Known for his legal acumen, Hardev Singh Mattewal was designated senior advocate in 1987 and was the state’s advocate general four times.

Considered close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Mattewal was the state’s advocate general twice between 1990 and 1991 besides 1998-2002 and 2007-11.

“Punjab has lost a doyen in the field of law with the passing away of former advocate general Hardev Singh Mattewal. His astute defence of the state on crucial matters will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Pavit Singh Mattewal and the entire Mattewal family. May Waheguru grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association also suspended work in the post-lunch session as a mark of respect and to facilitate lawyers’ attendance at the cremation.