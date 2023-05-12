Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Navjot Sidhu’s security cover: Punjab and Haryana HC asks Punjab govt to respond by Thursday

Navjot Sidhu’s security cover: Punjab and Haryana HC asks Punjab govt to respond by Thursday

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 12, 2023 11:05 PM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed Punjab government to submit its response by Thursday on the plea from former Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, claiming a threat to his life and demanding that his Z+ security cover be restored

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed Punjab government to submit its response by Thursday on the plea from former Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, claiming a threat to his life and demanding that his Z+ security cover be restored.

The government submitted a sealed cover report but demanded that since inputs from Central agencies are awaited. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
The government submitted a sealed cover report but demanded that since inputs from Central agencies are awaited. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The government submitted a sealed cover report but demanded that since inputs from Central agencies are awaited. Hence, two weeks- time be given.

However, the high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh posted the matter for May 18 and asked government to submit its response by then. The plea was filed on April 27.

The government is yet to spell out how security cover was downgraded.

During the hearing, Sidhu’s counsel also pointed out that though there are 24 police personnel in security cover but all are not available 24 hours.

As per the plea, earlier Sidhu was given a Z+ security cover but was withdrawn in view of his jail term of 10 months in a 1988 road rage case. When the former cricketer came out of jail on April 1, his security cover was downgraded, and he was only provided with Y-category security cover, the plea had stated.

Claiming a threat to his life, the Congress leader has also referred to an incident reported on April 16, in which an unknown person was reportedly spotted at the terrace of his Patiala residence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navjot singh sidhu high court punjab government + 1 more
navjot singh sidhu high court punjab government
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out