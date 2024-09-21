Menu Explore
Former Rajya Sabha member Sabharwal dies at 83

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Sep 21, 2024 05:58 AM IST

In 1977, Sabharwal was elected from the Garhdiwal assembly constituency as a Janta Party candidate and in 1992 as a Congress nominee.

Former Rajya Sabha member and state minister Dharam Pal Sabharwal passed away late at night after a brief illness. He was 83. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Dharam Pal Sabharwal
Dharam Pal Sabharwal

In 1977, Sabharwal was elected from the Garhdiwal assembly constituency as a Janta Party candidate and in 1992 as a Congress nominee. He was nominated by the Congress to the Rajya Sabha in 2004. Before the parliamentary elections in 2019, he had joined the BJP. Cremation is likely to take place on Monday.

