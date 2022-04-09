Former Sahnewal dera employee, 4 aides arrested for staging ED raid in Ludhiana

One month after a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at a dera in Sahnewal, wherein a former dera employee and her accomplices posed as ED officials, police on Friday arrested five accused including a woman.

The arrested woman, Amanpreet Kaur, 35, of Rampur village, was employed at an Ayurveda centre being run by the dera head. Police recovered two cars, fake ED identity cards and ₹55,000 from their possession.

The other accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh, 44, of Aman Nagar, Amandeep Singh, 38, of Kolon village, Malerkotla, Gurdeep Singh, 28, of Jodhpur, Barnala, and Davinder Singh, 38, of Ashok Nagar.

Four others, including a dismissed police officer Navjot Singh of Balala village, Samrala remain at large.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the unidentified accused on the statement of Harbhajan Singh Yogacharaya.

The complainant said a gang of miscreants posing as ED officials carried out a raid at his centre and decamped with ₹7 lakh on March 8. He added that unidentified men included a man wearing a police uniform. He added that the accused took away the money from the centre and a digital video recorder.

Bhullar said following the incident, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff-1 and police rushed to the spot to investigate the incident, adding that Kaur was the main conspirant.

The commissioner further said Kulwinder Singh and Amandeep Singh are facing trial in four criminal cases, while Davinder Singh was facing trial in a case of causing death due to negligence in a road mishap.

He added that police would produce the accused before court and seek further remand to further interrogate them.