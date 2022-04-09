Former Sahnewal dera employee, 4 aides arrested for staging ED raid in Ludhiana
One month after a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at a dera in Sahnewal, wherein a former dera employee and her accomplices posed as ED officials, police on Friday arrested five accused including a woman.
The arrested woman, Amanpreet Kaur, 35, of Rampur village, was employed at an Ayurveda centre being run by the dera head. Police recovered two cars, fake ED identity cards and ₹55,000 from their possession.
The other accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh, 44, of Aman Nagar, Amandeep Singh, 38, of Kolon village, Malerkotla, Gurdeep Singh, 28, of Jodhpur, Barnala, and Davinder Singh, 38, of Ashok Nagar.
Four others, including a dismissed police officer Navjot Singh of Balala village, Samrala remain at large.
Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the unidentified accused on the statement of Harbhajan Singh Yogacharaya.
The complainant said a gang of miscreants posing as ED officials carried out a raid at his centre and decamped with ₹7 lakh on March 8. He added that unidentified men included a man wearing a police uniform. He added that the accused took away the money from the centre and a digital video recorder.
Bhullar said following the incident, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff-1 and police rushed to the spot to investigate the incident, adding that Kaur was the main conspirant.
The commissioner further said Kulwinder Singh and Amandeep Singh are facing trial in four criminal cases, while Davinder Singh was facing trial in a case of causing death due to negligence in a road mishap.
He added that police would produce the accused before court and seek further remand to further interrogate them.
Live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to telecast Ram Navmi special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya live on April 10. National broadcaster Doordarshan and ANI will telecast live all Ram Navmi celebrations directly from Ram Janmabhoomi. Grand Ram Navmi celebrations are scheduled at Ram Janmabhoomi and rest of Ayodhya to mark the occasion. Special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi.
Shift stray animals out of urban areas, minister tells civic bodies
LUCKNOW Expressing grief over the death of a five-year-old boy in Lucknow's Musahibganj area due to dog bite, urban development and poverty alleviation minister AK Sharma directed the municipal corporations of UP to shift stray animals like dogs and pigs out of the urban areas. The minister directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future.
Ludhiana MC, LIT turn away payments of water-sewer dues amid confusion over jurisdiction
In a bizarre incident, the municipal corporation and Ludhiana Improvement Trust were found refusing to accept water-sewer dues from willing residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar—instead passing the buck on to the other department collect the user charges. As per information, the LIT scheme areas including SBS Nagar, Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Sant Ishar Singh Nagar and Rajguru Nagar were transferred to the MC in January last year for maintenance of water-sewer lines.
Lab uses drone to collect, deliver blood samples in Gurugram
A private diagnostics company started a pilot project in the city on Friday to collect blood samples from hospitals using drones and deliver them to a lab to cut down on turnaround time and provide faster test results. On Friday, Delhi-based drone delivery firm Skye Air Mobility conducted the first trial wherein a drone collected samples from a private hospital near Huda Metro station and flew them to SRL Labs in Sector 14.
Man stabs mother to death for not helping him reconcile with his wife
A 44-year-old jobless man was arrested within a few hours of Ranveer Kumar Bhandari, the woman's husband allegedly stabbing his 66-year-old mother to death while the deceased, Veena Kumari, a retired health department superintendent was on her way home in Shivpuri, New Colony area, in Sector 7, on Thursday night, said police. Police said the deceased, a retired health department superintendent, Veena Kumari, was returning home after giving food to her son Manish Bhandari when he attacked her with a knife.
