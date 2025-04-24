Former village sarpanch’s son shot dead in Sirsa

The 37-year-old son of a former sarpanch of Masitan village in Sirsa was shot dead by three assailants on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother Sarabjeet Singh said that his brother had rivalry with Sanjay of the same village for the last three years over some land dispute. (Shutterstock)

The deceased has been identified as Gursewak Singh. His friend 20-year-old Bachi sustained bullet injuries, and he is currently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Dabwali.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother Sarabjeet Singh said that his brother had rivalry with Sanjay of the same village for the last three years over some land dispute.

“The assailants had intercepted the bike on which my brother and his friend were returning home from the fields around 8 pm on Tuesday. They assailants fired shots at them in which my brother died, and his friend sustained bullet injuries,” he added.

Dabwali city police station house officer Shailender Kumar said that they have booked three persons, including Sanjay, his brother and an unknown person on murder, attempt to murder and relevant sections of the arms act. He said that the injured person is out of danger, adding they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.