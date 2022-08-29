FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
In the meeting, which was attended by UT senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, it was decided that the police department will work with resident welfare associations (RWA) to execute the project, and area security committees will be formed for the same.
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) on Sunday.
In the meeting, which was attended by UT senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, it was decided that the police department will work with resident welfare associations (RWA) to execute the project, and area security committees will be formed for the same.
Contending that cases of crime in residential areas were on the rise, FOSWAC members told the SSP that they wanted to install gates in residential areas of their sectors on the lines of other big cities in the country, but were denied permission from the architecture department owing to the city’s master plan.
Chahal said that while big gates cannot be installed, they could start with installing small gates at strategic points to monitor the movement of vehicles while keeping the police in the loop.
Residents flag potential issues
However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat. Meanwhile, drawing attention to the practical impediments to the project, FOSWAC general secretary JS Gogia said while residents were keen to get security guards and gates, they were unwilling to contribute money for the same.
FOSWAC chairperson Bittu said the Sector 21 RWA wanted to install the gates, but were running into a wall while availing permission. “There has been a sharp rise in crime in Sector 21, and residents are willing to pitch in for installing CCTV cameras and gates in the area,” he said.
Presence of beggers at roundabouts has reduced: SSP
On allegations that organised gangs were bringing beggers to the city, Chahal said, “While the department of social welfare primarily deals with the issue, we are also looking into it. The presence of beggars near roundabouts and traffic lights has reduced.”
As per the Child Protection Society of the social welfare department around 300 beggers had been rescued between 2018 and 2021.
In August, cops had said that special drives were being carried out in Sectors 35, 34, 36 where many migrant families were living on the streat. The families had been removed from the streets and traffic lights in coordination with the civic body.Fortnightly dives are carried to check begging on streets.
Some residents asked the SSP to strengthen the beat system as the cops did not check on senior citizens regularly. “Beat staff cannot be available 24/7 at beat boxes, but cops regularly monitor their beat activities.I will ask them to be more active,” he said .
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
-
Filth to fuel: Chandigarh MC set to harness cow dung
In a bid to protect the environment, and put waste to productive use, the Chandigarh municipal corporation will soon start converting cow dung into fuel. The civic body plans to purchase 10 machines, each of which will cost the MC around ₹55,000, for processing cow dung and producing briquettes. Most of the cow dung produced in villages is not reused for productive purposes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics