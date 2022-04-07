Foundation day: BJP launches ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’ in poll-bound HP
SHIMLA: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose its 42nd foundation day celebrations to exhibit its strength to political opponents --- the Congress which is keen to regain power and the Aam Admi Party (AAP), eager to gain a foothold in the hill state.
The BJP also launched the first phase of its election campaign in the poll-bound Himachal. The party initiated its mass contact program “Mahasampark Abhiyan” to brace up its cadres and to mobilise public. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur participated in the foundation day celebrations at Thunag, the block headquarters of his Seraj assembly segment and launched “Chale booth ki ore-barae jeet ki ore”.
On the occasion, he highlighted the BJP’s journey from the days of the Jan Sangh. “It was on this auspicious day that the BJP came into existence in Mumbai with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as its first president,” he said, while he apprised the BJP workers about the struggle of the party.
He said when former PM Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in 1975, members of the Jan Sangh held protests against the Congress regime. He said that after the withdrawal of the Emergency, the Jan Sangh collaborated with a number of other parties and formed the Janata Party. While the BJP was formed on April 6, 1980, its ideological origins can be dated back to 1951 when Shyama Prasad Mukherjee formed the Bhartiya Jana Sangh, he added. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the nation.
Thakur said that the BJP was the largest political party in India, both in terms of representation in Parliament and in terms of party membership.
“The party has come a long way since its origin in the early 1980s. It overcame several obstacles and failures and at present formed a robust footing in the Indian political scenario and significantly overturned the ideological framework that drove India’s national and international policies for a long time. He highlighted the works done by his government in the state.
Addressing party workers in the Theog assembly segment, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said: “The BJP works round the year, not like the other parties which are only active during elections.” Kashyap expressed hope that the party will win elections in hill state as it did in four other states.
-
Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment drive at marble market stopped midway amid protest by shopkeepers
High drama was witnessed during an anti-encroachment drive at the marble market in Dhanas on Wednesday as UT administration officials faced stiff resistance from shopkeepers and local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. The anti-encroachment drive, in the presence of large police force, started at around 9 am and more than 40 shops and godowns were demolished before the shopkeeper could intervene. Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood and other senior party leaders joined them.
-
Meghalaya govt to start discussions with Punjabi Lane residents on relocation
The Meghalaya government has decided to invite the residents of the state capital Shillong's Punjabi Lane area, which hit the headlines following group clashes in 2018, for a discussion next week on the relocation of the “illegal settlers” of the locality, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday. In October last year, the Meghalaya government took over the land of Punjabi Lane locality and decided that “illegal settlers” would be relocated from there.
-
2 yrs on, Chandigarh’s land pooling policy for villages hangs fire
With limited contiguous vacant land available in Chandigarh's villages and lots of constructions already having taken place outside the lal dora, the UT administration's attempts at bringing out a comprehensive land-pooling policy has hit a major roadblock. UT had initiated the process of formulating the policy a couple of years ago, but it still remains on the drawing board. The issue of haphazard constructions in villages has also plagued the formulation of the policy.
-
Kashi emerges from Covid blues, draws foreign tourists again
The tourism sector in Varanasi (Kashi) hopes for good days post Covid-19. This optimism comes from the fact that foreign tourists have booked around 25% rooms in guest houses along the Ganga. Besides, over 3000 foreigners have visited Varanasi in the last three months. Host of foreign dignitaries Before Covid-19, a number of foreign dignitaries visited Kashi. Post Covid-19, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba paid a daylong visit to Varanasi on April 3.
-
At ₹120.51, petrol reaches an all-time high in city
MUMBAI After yet another hike on Wednesday, a litre of petrol crossed the ₹120-mark and reached an all-time high of ₹120.51 in Mumbai. In Thane, the price hit ₹120.65 on Wednesday. Diesel was available for ₹104.77 in Mumbai and ₹104.90 in Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹105.49.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics