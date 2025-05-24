Four active cases of coronavirus in Haryana: Health Minister

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Friday said there are four active cases of coronavirus— two each in Gurugram and Faridabad in the national capital region. The infected have no travel history, the minister added. The minister also said that there was no need to panic as this variant was mild and manageable. (File)

In a statement, the health minister said that all four patients (two male and two female) have a mild form of infection and were under home quarantine.

“There has been no requirement for hospitalisation, and all patients are under regular medical supervision. All four individuals were vaccinated. A person from Gurugram district who was earlier detected with the virus has already recovered,’’ the minister said.

There is no need to panic as this variant was mild and manageable, the minister added. She said that in view of the recent reporting of coronavirus cases in various parts of the country, the state health department is monitoring the situation and is taking necessary steps to ensure public safety and preparedness.