Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four active cases of coronavirus in Haryana: Health Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2025 05:14 AM IST

In a statement, the health minister said that all four patients (two male and two female) have mild form of infection and were under home quarantine

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Friday said there are four active cases of coronavirus— two each in Gurugram and Faridabad in the national capital region. The infected have no travel history, the minister added.

The minister also said that there was no need to panic as this variant was mild and manageable. (File)
The minister also said that there was no need to panic as this variant was mild and manageable. (File)

In a statement, the health minister said that all four patients (two male and two female) have a mild form of infection and were under home quarantine.

Also Read | Delhi logs 23 fresh Covid cases, asks hospitals to keeps beds, oxygen ready in advisory

“There has been no requirement for hospitalisation, and all patients are under regular medical supervision. All four individuals were vaccinated. A person from Gurugram district who was earlier detected with the virus has already recovered,’’ the minister said.

Also Read | Covid cases rising again: Is a vaccine booster dose needed? AIIMS doctor answers

There is no need to panic as this variant was mild and manageable, the minister added. She said that in view of the recent reporting of coronavirus cases in various parts of the country, the state health department is monitoring the situation and is taking necessary steps to ensure public safety and preparedness.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Four active cases of coronavirus in Haryana: Health Minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On