Four arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers in Karnal

Karnal police said that the accused have confessed to their involvement in 187 cases of theft in the district's Indri and Kunjpura areas in the past eight months.
Karnal police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession.
Published on Jul 05, 2022 04:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of copper wires from transformers with the arrest of four of its members.

The police said that the accused have confessed to their involvement in 187 cases of theft in the district’s Indri and Kunjpura areas in the past eight months.

The police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Bilal and Amjad alias Biaggi of Yamunanagar, Vasim Akram of Saharanpur, and Tahir of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

However, five more members of the gang were still at large, the police said.

Harjinder Singh, in-charge of detective staff, said they were arrested on June 19 and are currently on police remand.

Rewari: Robbers decamp with cash, gold

Robbers decamped with 70 gram gold and 5,000 after taking a family hostage at gunpoint in Rewari’s Sector 1 late on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Devan Jain, 83, said at least four masked men barged into their house and sought the key of a cupboard.

“They decamped with 70 gram gold and 5,000 cash before threatening us with dire consequences,” he added.

The police have registered a case of house trespass and robbery against the accused.

Tuesday, July 05, 2022
