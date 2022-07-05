Four arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers in Karnal
Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of copper wires from transformers with the arrest of four of its members.
The police said that the accused have confessed to their involvement in 187 cases of theft in the district’s Indri and Kunjpura areas in the past eight months.
The police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Bilal and Amjad alias Biaggi of Yamunanagar, Vasim Akram of Saharanpur, and Tahir of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
However, five more members of the gang were still at large, the police said.
Harjinder Singh, in-charge of detective staff, said they were arrested on June 19 and are currently on police remand.
Rewari: Robbers decamp with cash, gold
Robbers decamped with 70 gram gold and ₹5,000 after taking a family hostage at gunpoint in Rewari’s Sector 1 late on Sunday, police said on Monday.
Devan Jain, 83, said at least four masked men barged into their house and sought the key of a cupboard.
“They decamped with 70 gram gold and ₹5,000 cash before threatening us with dire consequences,” he added.
The police have registered a case of house trespass and robbery against the accused.
-
Patiala man held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Karnal
Karnal police on Monday said they have arrested a Punjab-based man for his alleged involvement in writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of two education institutions in the city on June 20. The arrested man has been identified as Manjeet of Duladi village in Patiala. A police spokesperson said another accused, a resident of Barnala, Resham Singh was arrested by a team led by Assandh ASP Rajpurohit from Gurditpur village of Patiala on Sunday.
-
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan's Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person. The accused were nabbed at a naka.
-
Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention
Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function. The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney's Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court.
-
Dubai passenger caught smuggling in gold worth ₹39 lakh at Chandigarh airport
Customs officers on Sunday caught a female passenger with 770 gm gold worth ₹39.90 lakh that was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport in the form of bangles. The woman had arrived at the airport in an Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the woman was wearing the gold bangles on her upper arms and had hidden them under her shirt sleeves.
-
Expect sultry weather in Chandigarh until showers on Thursday
After trace rain in the city on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather for the next two days. Even on Monday, the maximum temperature rose to 36.5C from 34.6C on Sunday. While the day temperature was only 0.8 degree above normal, the humidity stayed between 61% and 85%, making residents feel uncomfortable. The minimum temperature also went up from 25.2C on Sunday to 28.5C on Monday, 3.9 degrees above normal.
