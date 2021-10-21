Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four arrested with 10 stolen motorcycles in Sangrur
chandigarh news

Four arrested with 10 stolen motorcycles in Sangrur

Arrests made in two cases, say police; an FIR under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code registered against accused at Sangrur police station
In the first instance, police arrested three persons with nine stolen motorcycles in Sangrur.
In the first instance, police arrested three persons with nine stolen motorcycles in Sangrur.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 01:56 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

Police in Sangrur on Wednesday arrested four men allegedly involved in vehicle theft and claimed to have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from them.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Satpal Sharma said a team nabbed Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukhi, Vindo Kumar, alias Joshi and Jasvir Singh from Gobindgarh Jejian with three motorcycles. Six more bikes were seized at their instance following interrogation, he added.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sangrur (city) police station.

In another case, the police arrested Rahul Kumar of Sangrur with a stolen motorcycle. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was also registered against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out