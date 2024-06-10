 Four feared drowned in Sutlej - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Four feared drowned in Sutlej

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2024 07:38 AM IST

A total of six boys were in the Sutlej waters when four disappeared. The two raised the alarm and sought help of local residents, but to no avail.

Four youngsters, aged between 18 and 20 years, feared drowned in the Sutlej river near Kasabad village on Sunday. On being informed, the police initiated a rescue operation with the help of divers but they couldn’t find them till the filing of this report.

The victims had gone to the Sutlej river to cool off. Divers have been deployed to find them.
The victims had gone to the Sutlej river to cool off. Divers have been deployed to find them.

A total of six boys went to the river to beat the heat. Four of them — Shami, Ansari, Zaheer and Nisalu — disappeared in the waters soon after they dived. Their friends Sameer and Shebaz raised the alarm and called on the locals, but to no avail. Later, the police were informed.

Salem Tabri station house officer, Inspector Jaideep Jakhar, said divers had been pressed into service to find the boys.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Four feared drowned in Sutlej
Follow Us On