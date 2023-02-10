Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four get life term for murder in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

Four get life term for murder in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 10:32 PM IST

Four persons convicted of assault and murder were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by the court of the district and sessions judge, Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa.

Kumar succumbed to the injuries in a hospital. A case was registered against the accused at Banga police station. (Representational Photo)
Kumar succumbed to the injuries in a hospital. A case was registered against the accused at Banga police station. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

SBS Nagar

Four persons convicted of assault and murder were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by the court of the district and sessions judge, Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa.

The convicts Charanjit Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Madan Lal and Sohan Lal, all residents of Mehrampur village, had caused grievous injuries to Sucha Ram and Kamaljit Kumar of the same village over a dispute in 2016.

Kumar succumbed to the injuries in a hospital. A case was registered against them at Banga police station.

All convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) of IPC, three years term under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), one year under Section 324 and six months each under Section 323 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out