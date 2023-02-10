Four get life term for murder in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

SBS Nagar

Four persons convicted of assault and murder were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by the court of the district and sessions judge, Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa.

The convicts Charanjit Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Madan Lal and Sohan Lal, all residents of Mehrampur village, had caused grievous injuries to Sucha Ram and Kamaljit Kumar of the same village over a dispute in 2016.

Kumar succumbed to the injuries in a hospital. A case was registered against them at Banga police station.

All convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) of IPC, three years term under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), one year under Section 324 and six months each under Section 323 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.