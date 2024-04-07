Four held for stripping, beating up 55-yr-old woman in Valtoha

Tarn Taran : Days after a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and stripped at Valtoha of Tarn Taran district allegedly by her son’s in-laws after he got married against the wishes of the bride’s parents, the police on Saturday arrested four persons. Days after a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and stripped at Valtoha of Tarn Taran district allegedly by her son’s in-laws after he got married against the wishes of the bride’s parents, the police on Saturday arrested four persons.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the incident took place on March 31, nearly a month after her 19-year-old son and a woman from the neighbourhood got married against the wishes of her family.

The incident came to light on Friday after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

“Around 6pm on March 31, family members of the victim’s daughter-in-law gathered outside her house and started creating a ruckus. She was caught by the hair by one of the brothers of her daughter-in-law while the other tore off her clothes even as other members of the mob started thrashing her,” a police officer said, quoting from the victim’s complaint.

Senior superintendent of police Ashwani Kapoor said: “A team of Khalra station house officer Vinod Sharma has nabbed three of the accused — Kulwinder Kaur and her sons Sharanjit Singh and Gurcharan Singh and Sunny — from the Amritsar bus stand while they were trying to flee to Mumbai. Efforts are on to nab the other two.”

The accused will be produced in a court to seek their remand and the mobile phone used to make the video has also been seized, said the police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Women Commission has sought report of the incident from the SSP. “The commission has been informed that four accused have been arrested,” the SSP said.

“The arrested accused and two unidentified people have been booked under Sections 354/354-B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code,” he added.