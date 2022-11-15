Four held for violence during panchayat elections in Karnal village

: The police here have arrested four people in connection with violence in Fatehgarh village during the panchayat elections in which four people were injured.

Police said that the accused have booked 28 people, including 18 by name under sections 148, 149, 171-f, 186, 323, 332, 353 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of prevention of damage to public property.

According to police, four people, including a polling agent and a contender, were injured in a clash between two groups in Fatehgarh village of Nissing block in Karnal district. The clash erupted after heated arguments between polling agents of the two contenders. Some people with sharp edged weapons also reached their and four people sustained injuries in the clash.

On Monday, supporters of a contender who lost the election reached Karnal mini-secretariat and demanded re-polling in the village as more than 50% voters did not cast their votes due to violence and tension. They also demanded that all people involved in the clash should be arrested immediately.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the FIR has already been issued and investigation was going on. He said that the police have also recovered the videos recorded by the locals of the violence.