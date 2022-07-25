Four killed as SUV rolls down gorge in Chamba
Four people were killed after the SUV that they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Satrundi in the remote Churah sub-division of Chamba district on Sunday evening. The accidents also left three others seriously injured.
Giving details of the accident, Tissa tehsildar Prakash Sharma said the incident took place 107 kilometres away from district headquarters on the Chamba-Killar road at around 4.30 pm.
A rescue team was rushed to the spot from Bairagarh police post soon after the information was received. The injured trio were taken to the nearby hospital at Tissa.
The deceased are yet to be identified.
20 pilgrims injured in Kangra
Meanwhile, at least 20 pilgrims from Jagraon, Punjab, suffered injuries after their jeep rolled down a gorge at Paleli village in Kangra district. The pilgrims were on their way to Jwalaji temple after having paid obeisance at the Chintpurni shrine.
Police said the jeep rolled down the gorge while the driver attempted to give a pass to another vehicle on a narrow stretch.
Local residents informed the police and also came to the rescue of the injured, who were rushed to Chintpurni hospital in Una district. From there, three people who had suffered serious injuries were referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.
Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt by negligence. Further investigation is underway.
-
Chamba ‘rumals’, folk songs mark the return of Minjar Mela
The heritage and folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh have played an important role in the state's progress and development, governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Sunday. He was speaking on the opening day of Chamba's International Minjar Mela. Chamba municipal council president Neelam Nayyar presented the governor with a minjar, a silk tassel unique to the region. The governor was also presented with a Chamba rumal, another distinctive handicraft.
-
Trouble brews for BJP as Kangra bigwig Ravinder Singh Ravi raises banner of revolt
Merely a week after former president Khimi Ram's defection to archrival Congress, more trouble is brewing for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the poll-bound state as another senior leader — former cabinet minister Ravinder Singh Ravi hinted at contesting the elections irrespective of being given the party ticket. A staunch loyalist of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Ravi, however, said he would contest the election even if denied a party ticket. “On which party symbol will be known then,” he said.
-
Chandigarh MC to rope in private player to process bio-medical waste
The municipal corporation will rope in a private player to process all bio-medical waste being generated at homes. Its more than 500 door-to-door garbage collection vehicles are now equipped with dedicated bins for collection of bio-medical waste. “After MC started collecting bio-medical waste separately from other solid waste, we had also initiated its processing by using incinerators. But these are much smaller than the requirement and sufficient to handle the complete processing,” MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said.
-
Four killed as car veers off road in Jammu’s Ramban
Four people died and as many were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down a gorge, officials said. The accident took place on a link road in the Higni-Badarkoot belt, they said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised. The dead were identified as Haza Begum and Abdul Rasheed, residents of Shagan Ramsoo, Zahida Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed.
-
250+ Covid cases yet again in Chandigarh tricity area
Covid cases continue to rise in the tricity with 253 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, a slight dip from 288 cases on Saturday. Chandigarh logged 145 new infections whereas 57 people were found infected in Mohali and 51 in Panchkula. The number of active patients in Chandigarh is 734, followed by 630 in Mohali and 302 in Panchkula.
