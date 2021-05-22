Four labourers killed in Kullu tunnel collapse

Four labourers trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Friday have died, police said.

The incident took place at Pancha Nullah near Garsa after which rescue teams were rushed there, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

Six labourers were working at the NHPC-2 hyrdo power project when the incident took place around 4pm.

Meanwhile, a fierce thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Kangra, Mandi and Chamba.Though brought about by a western disturbance, the rough weather is said to be fallout of Tauktae. Power supply was snapped at several places and there was a complete blackout in eight panchayats of Bharmour.

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc

A fierce thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Kangra, Mandi and Chamba on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Though brought about by a western disturbance, the rough weather is said to be fallout of Cyclone Tauktae.

Roofs of six cowsheds were blown away by strong winds in Bhatiyat region of Chamba district while power supply was snapped at several places after trees fell on transmission lines and electric poles were uprooted. There was a complete blackout in eight panchayats of tribal Bharmour subdivision.

A house and a cowshed were damaged in Dharamshala town. However, no loss of life has been reported in any part.

Meanwhile, Tissa recorded maximum 41mm rainfall, Chamba 21mm, Reckong Peo and Kalpa 19mm each, Dalhousie 17mm, Bharmaur 8mm, Gaggal 7mm, Kasauli, Jogindernagar, Wangtoo and Sarahan 5mm each and Rohru, Dharamshala, Manali and Palampur 3mm each.

Kalpa was the coldest in the state with minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded low of 4 degrees Celsius. Una was the hottest with high of 34 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees below normal.

The MeT department has predicted wet weather in the state till May 24.