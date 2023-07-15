Two brothers shot at in Mohali’s Sohana village

Four unidentified men opened fire at two brothers, leaving them injured, near Akal Asharam Colony in Sohana village during the wee hours of Friday. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in an adjacent house. (HT)

According to Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, the injured brothers were identified as Suraj and Chandan.

While Suraj suffered a bullet injury on his right leg, a bullet brushed past Chandan’s neck and another hit his leg.

They were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where their condition was stable, the DSP said.

He said the reason behind the shooting was not clear yet. “As per preliminary probe, it appears the assailants are known to the victim and some dispute, either monetary or over a woman, could have led to the attack,” said Bal.

He added that the FIR could not be registered as the injured were not in a condition to record their statements.

Midnight attack

As per investigators, the four assailants, arrived at the victims’ one-room quarter around 1.45 am.

They parked their motorcycle at a distance, walked to the quarter and knocked on the door. As Suraj and Chandan came out of the room and entered into a conversation with the men, two of the assailants, one wearing a cap and another whose face was masked, pulled out pistols and opened fire at the brothers.

Police said it appeared that Suraj was their primary target. As the shooters opened fire, Chandan jumped to Suraj’s rescue and was also shot at.

Their father, Ashok Kumar, who was sleeping on a charpoy outside, was woken up by the sound of the bullets. He saw his sons lying injured on the floor and his wife screaming for help.

In the meantime, the assailants fled the scene. The midnight shooting triggered panic in the area. Shocked residents came out of their houses, while the injured brothers were rushed to the hospital.

Police responded to the scene on being informed and recovered three empty bullet shells.

They procured CCTV footage of the incident and launched an investigation to trace and arrest the assailants.

