DRI drug seizure: Four brought from Telangana sent to one-day remand
Four men have been sent to one-day remand by a court in Yamunanagar for their alleged involvement in a drug smuggling case. The men were brought from Telangana and were identified as Ashwani Pathak, Dharmendra Pathak, Maram Bhanu Kumar, and Deepak Bhagat. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had seized the banned drug ephedrine from a factory in Radaur last year.
: Eleven months after a team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 661.75 kilograms of banned ephedrine drug in Yamunanagar, a local court in Yamunanagar on Wednesday sent four men to one-day remand of the agency.
The men were brought on production remand from Telangana for their alleged involvement in the crime.
The accused were identified as Ashwani Pathak and Dharmendra Pathak, both from UP, Maram Bhanu Kumar from Telangana and Deepak Bhagat from Bihar.
The DRI had seized the material, in wet form, from a factory in Radaur on August 1 last year along with raw material of the same drug.
DRI counsel Ajay Shakti Goel said that they were presented before the court through investigating officer Amit Kumar by Telangana Police and they were sent to one-day remand of the DRI.
They were held on a disclosure statement by Raju alias Santosh Singh from Lucknow, prime accused in the case, Goel added.
Earlier, four partners- Mohit Sawhney, Shyamlal Goyal, Vijay Sharma and Rajan Sondhi- along with two others Mohammad Azam and Wafadar Gajanfar Hussain were arrested by the central agency.
- Topics
- Telangana
- Yamunanagar
- Dri