Four men with ‘khalistan connection’ arrested with weapons in Sonepat

An automatic AK-47, four foreign pistols, one countrymade pistol, and 56 cartridges were recovered from the possession of the four men, who had a khalistan connection, in Sonepat
Four men, who are allegedly associated with Khalistani terrorist groups, were arrested with a cache of illegal weapons in Sonepat. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 03:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Four men, who are allegedly associated with Khalistani terrorist groups, were arrested with a cache of illegal weapons in Sonepat on Saturday.

An automatic AK-47, four foreign pistols, one countrymade pistol, and 56 cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil, Jatin, Sagar, and Surendra.

Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma said, “Acting on a tip off, we carried out a raid at Sagar’s house and recovered illegal weapons from his house.”

The SP said that primary probe revealed that the illegal weapons had been provided by Khalistani terrorists, who had deposited lakhs in the accused’s bank accounts as well.

“The accused were connected to the main leaders of the Khalistan Tiger Force, International Sikh Youth Federation through social media,” he said.

The arrested accused also admitted to killing one Avtar Singh in Udhampur Kalan village of Punjab on the behest of Khalistani leaders, Sharma added.

