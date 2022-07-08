Four of family end life by jumping into a canal in Mahendragarh
A couple allegedly ended their life along with their two minor children by jumping into a canal at Surjanwas village in Mahendragarh district, police said on Thursday.
Police fished out the bodies of Sandeep, 33, and his son Divyansh, 5, on Thursday morning, while that of his wife Deepa, 30, and their daughter Vanshika, 2, were recovered in the evening. The couple belonged to Kheda village in the district.
Police also recovered the couple’s scooty near the canal. A suicide note was also recovered from Sandeep’s pocket in which he has not blamed anyone for the incident. The parents of Sandeep were out of town when the incident happened.
Mahendragarh DSP Ranbir Singh said the incident came to light when nearby villagers spotted a body floating in the canal.
“Sandeep and his son’s bodies were tied with a cloth. The irrigation department had stopped the flow of water in the canal to trace the bodies of his wife and daughter,” the DSP added.
The police have sent the bodies to the civil hospital in Narnaul for post mortem.
-
Pune police book former Sena MLA under SC/ST Atrocity Act
The Kondhwa police on Thursday registered an FIR against former Shiv Sena MLA and 20 others including police officer under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, said officials from the Kondhwa police station. The sessions court directed the police to register an FIR after a complainant approached the court. Kondhwa police said that some political parties had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on October 10, 2021.
-
Development means empowerment of the poor, says PM Modi in Kashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of multiple projects worth over Rs 1774 crore at an event at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. Describing Kashi as eternal, Modi said it presents a picture of heritage and development to the country. Without naming anyone, Modi said that short-cuts may benefit some leaders, but not the country.
-
Ludhiana MC to upload list of authorised, unauthorised colonies on its portal
With the state government restraining the civic body from issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to plots in unauthorised colonies, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has decided to upload the list of authorised and unauthorised colonies on its portal (www.mcludhiana.gov.in) to facilitate the public. Senior town planner SS Bindra on Thursday issued directions to assistant town planners in all four zones to upload the list of colonies that were regularised in the past for clarity.
-
Pune doctor booked for allegedly raping teen
PUNE The Pune police on Thursday booked a doctor for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at his clinic in Kothrud, said officials. The 45-year-old accused is a resident of Aundh. According to the complaint filed by the victim, the doctor has a clinic at Paud road in Kothrud. The incident took place between November 2019 and December 2020. The teen registered a complaint on Thursday, said police officials.
-
Ludhiana | GRP to summon ACP in cop’s suicide case
While probe into the suicide of an assistant sub-inspector posted with the Ludhiana police is moving at snail's pace, the Government Railway Police is gearing up to summon an assistant commissioner of police, who had allegedly reprimanded the victim before he took the extreme step. The GRP also booked another person who is yet to be identified.
