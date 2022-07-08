Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four of family end life by jumping into a canal in Mahendragarh
Four of family end life by jumping into a canal in Mahendragarh

The bodies of the couple and their two minor children were fished out from the canal; a suicide note was also recovered
Published on Jul 08, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A couple allegedly ended their life along with their two minor children by jumping into a canal at Surjanwas village in Mahendragarh district, police said on Thursday.

Police fished out the bodies of Sandeep, 33, and his son Divyansh, 5, on Thursday morning, while that of his wife Deepa, 30, and their daughter Vanshika, 2, were recovered in the evening. The couple belonged to Kheda village in the district.

Police also recovered the couple’s scooty near the canal. A suicide note was also recovered from Sandeep’s pocket in which he has not blamed anyone for the incident. The parents of Sandeep were out of town when the incident happened.

Mahendragarh DSP Ranbir Singh said the incident came to light when nearby villagers spotted a body floating in the canal.

“Sandeep and his son’s bodies were tied with a cloth. The irrigation department had stopped the flow of water in the canal to trace the bodies of his wife and daughter,” the DSP added.

The police have sent the bodies to the civil hospital in Narnaul for post mortem.

