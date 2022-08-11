Four pistols, 8 magazines seized from Pakistan border in Amritsar

Police have recovered four pistols and their ammunition, believed to be dropped by a drone in the Lopoke area of the district near the India-Pakistan border.

The border belt has seen over 20 drone-drops --- used for smuggling weapons, ammo and drugs from across the border --- in the past seven months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, a buzzing sound of a drone was heard along the border in the area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A team led by Lopoke police station in-charge Mantej Singh, launched a search operation in the area where the drone was spotted.

“During the search, four pistols—one Bretta pistol (US made), one Zigana FC pistol (Turkish made) and two unnamed pistols—were recovered. The weapons seemed to have been dropped by a flying object. We have also recovered eight magazines and 140 rounds of .9mm pistol,” said a spokesperson of Amritsar rural police.

The police have also rounded up four persons for questioning. Sources said the weapons were to be collected by some miscreants for their further smuggling. “Our teams are working to identify and nab the accused who had to collect the weapons,” said a police official on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, a case under various Sections of the Arms Act has been registered against some unidentified persons at the Lopoke police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 20 incidents of drone movements and smuggling of weapons and drugs at the Punjab border with Pakistan have been reported in this year.

The personnel of border security force (BSF) have apprehended two Pakistani nationals for illegally crossing the border in Gurdaspur district (HT PHOTO)

BSF arrests two Pakistani nationals in Gurdaspur

The personnel of border security force (BSF) have apprehended two Pakistani nationals for illegally crossing the border in Gurdaspur district. The accused have been identified as Kishan Masih, 26, and Rabiz Masih, 18, of Bhola Bajwa village in Narowal district of Pakistan. A senior BSF official said constables Mukesh Kumar and Ranjit Kumar, who were deployed at border out post (BoP) Town Post, had found both the accused after they had just crossed over to the Indian side. He said both the men were apprehended, and ₹500 of Pakistani currency, two mobile phones, and their identity cards were also recovered from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our preliminary questioning has suggested that both the accused had crossed over inadvertently. We are in talk with Pakistani rangers. We are planning to facilitate return of the duo to their native country in a goodwill gesture on the occasion of Independence Day,” the officer said.