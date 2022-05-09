BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan, recovers 10.6kg of heroin in Amritsar
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone from Pakistan and recovered 10.6kg of heroin near the border village of Bharopal in Amritsar district early on Monday.
Also read: Himachal Khalistani flags row: CM says ‘spoke with central govt’ - 10 points
BSF’s Punjab Frontier tweeted: “BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak and brought it down. Drone carrying nine packets suspected to be heroin (10.670 kg) in a bag was recovered.”
A BSF official said that personnel heard a buzzing sound of the drone and fired towards it, bringing it down. A search revealed the contraband was packed in nine small packets concealed in a plastic bag.
The incident comes a day after Tarn Taran police arrested two people and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED). Police suspect the IED may have been brought by a drone from Pakistan.
On April 29, the BSF brought down a Chinese drone near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar sector.
Last month, Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit had visited border areas of the state and held meetings with security agencies of the central and state governments. The governor had called for increasing coordination between the security agencies to check the smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs with the help of drones. He had held meetings with panchayats of border villages and asked people to support the BSF.
The BSF recently announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for providing information regarding smuggling with drones on the India-Pakistan border.
-
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Mumbai
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency has been conducting raids at 20 locations in Mumbai and adjoining areas since Monday morning in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. NIA registered a case in February under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act against Ibrahim, his brother Anees, their close associates Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tigar Memon, and Javed Patel.
-
Karnataka SSLC Results: Click here for details https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is going to announce the results for its 2022 exams this week. Candidates will be informed once the results are officially released for them to access. According to reports, Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be released by May 14 and will be available on the official websites; karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Examinations saw 8.76 lakh student registrations.
-
On camera, accused slapped by resident after Indore complex fire kills 7
In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh that claimed seven lives in Indore, a man was arrested on Sunday after The accused Shubham Dixit was blamed for a fire at a residential building in the city over the weekend. He was angry over a dispute with a woman who lived in the building.
-
Shaheen Bagh locals stage stir as demolition drive begins in South Delhi
The Delhi Police will provide security to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh and other places on Monday. “Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are -- be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh,The chairman of the SDMC's standing committee (central zone), Rajpalal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
Bengaluru: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium wall collapses month after inauguration
A day after heavy rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru, uprooting several trees and inundating several roads one of its other biggest victims was the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. The stadium, built at a cost of ₹50 crore in HSR layout, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on March 1. The stadium was being built by the BBMP and the contract had been given to an Andhra-based contractor Shashikumar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics