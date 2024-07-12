 Four principals, 20 teachers reinstated at Chandigarh colleges - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Four principals, 20 teachers reinstated at Chandigarh colleges

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 12, 2024 09:11 PM IST

Chandigarh department of higher education reinstated their services following orders by the Central Administrative Tribunal, and the Punjab and Haryana high court to increase the retirement age to 65

Following orders by the Central Administrative Tribunal, and the Punjab and Haryana high court to increase the retirement age to 65, the department of higher education has reinstated the services of four principals and 20 teachers at city colleges.

The 20 teachers reinstated include two professors and 18 associate professors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The 20 teachers reinstated include two professors and 18 associate professors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four principals have been given officiating charges. This includes Jagdish Kumar Sehgal for Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46; Barhm Parkash Yadav for PGGC, Sector 11; Binu Dogra for Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42; and Manjit Kaur for Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50.

The 20 teachers reinstated include two professors and 18 associate professors. The orders were issued by newly appointed UT director higher education Rubinderjit Singh Brar, who said the move came after court orders.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On