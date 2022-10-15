Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four proclaimed offenders land in Chandigarh police’s net

Four proclaimed offenders land in Chandigarh police’s net

Published on Oct 15, 2022 03:26 AM IST

The proclaimed offenders were wanted by Chandigarh police in cases of sexual harassment, cheque bounce, gambling and theft

The proclaimed offender (PO) and summons staff of Chandigarh Police has arrested four proclaimed offenders. (HT File)
The proclaimed offender (PO) and summons staff of Chandigarh Police has arrested four proclaimed offenders. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The proclaimed offender (PO) and summons staff of Chandigarh Police has arrested four POs who were wanted for various crimes.

Police said among them, Sahil, 24, a resident of EWS Colony, Maloya, was booked for sexual harassment and stalking in 2018. A court had declared him a PO on September 20 this year. He was arrested from near his house.

Deepak Kumar, a partner in Sai Surgical and Medicine Shop, Sarangpur, who was wanted in a cheque bounce case, was arrested from GMCH, Sector 32. He was declared a PO on December 12, 2021.

Bablu, 30, of Nada Sahib, Panchkula, booked for gambling in 2021, was also arrested from near his house. PO proceedings against him were initiated on September 7 this year.

The fourth accused, Govinda, of EWS Colony Dhanas, was wanted in two theft cases from October 2017 and October 2019. He was first declared a PO on May 27 this year and again in the second case on July 17.

Saturday, October 15, 2022
