Four students top Haryana Class-10 board exams with 99.4%

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the Class 10 results on Saturday. As many as four students — Rohit from Hisar, Mahi from Ambala, and Roma and Taniya from Jhajjar — topped the Haryana Class 10 board exams with 497 out of 500 marks. Students take a selfie as they celebrate after the declaration of Haryana Board of School Education Class 10 results in Gurugram on Saturday. (PTI)

Taniya credited her success to her parents and teachers. “There was no fixed timetable. I studied whenever I got time. My father is a shopkeeper and my mother is a homemaker. I never thought I’d top the state,” she said.

Roma Nehra, another topper, said her father is a farmer and her mother a homemaker. “I want to clear the NDA exam and become an officer. I studied five hours a day,” she said.

Board chairman Professor Pawan Kumar said a total of 2.71 lakh students appeared in the exam, of which 2.51 lakh passed the exam, and 5,737 students were asked to reappear for the exam.

“Girls have outshone boys. The girls’ pass percentage was 94.06%, while 91.07% boys were successful. The pass percentage of private schools is 96.28%, while 89.30% students studying in government schools cracked the Class 10 exam. The pass percentage in the rural areas was recorded at 92.35% against the urban areas pass percentage of 92.83%,” he added.

Rewari district topped the results, followed by Charkhi Dadri and Mahendergarh. Nuh ranked lowest.

Six students scored 496 marks to share the second rank, while ten students secured third place with 495 marks.