Free travel for women in Punjab costs PRTC dear
According to official records, the PRTC on an average records a daily receipt of ₹ 2.2 crore, but almost ₹ 1.2 crore goes as free travel, cutting short the revenue of the state transport and making it fully dependent on the government. The previous Captain Amarinder Singh-led government had last year launched the scheme of free travel for women in government-run buses.
PRTC’s managing director Poonamdeep Kaur said that the government is aware of the state transport’s financial woes. “I have raised the matter with the government, and hopefully the grants in lieu will be released soon,” she said.
Overall, the PRTC has outsanding liability of ₹ 250 crore, out of which ₹ 149 crores are for the free travel facility.
Presently, the PRTC is running its full fleet of almost 1,200 buses in its nine depots– Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Chandigarh, Patiala, Bathinda, Budhlada, Barnala, Faridkot and Sangrur.
The situation can be gauged from the fact that salaries of July month were paid to the staff on August 29, that too, after many protests by the employees.
The PRTC is also finding it difficult to meet its daily committed expenses, including diesel and other mechanical charges.
“Daily we witness that women come in groups and board buses which are mostly on pilgrim routes. Two out of three passenger are ladies. Most of them are traveling without any motive, as travel is free of cost,” said Gurjit Singh, a PRTC employee.
Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, convener of PRTC-linked trade unions, said the scheme has adversely affected the PRTC and ended its financial freedom. Now, it is fully dependent upon government subsidy, which is not released timely, thus employees are waiting for salaries and protesting.
“From where would corporation pay for its diesel and salaries?” Dhaliwal questioned, adding that government should pay the advance fare, if it wants to save the department.
PRTC needs at least ₹ 25 crores per month to pay salaries and pensions to its employees. “It has become difficult to meet day-to-day expenses, and even some petrol pumps have refused to provide diesel as outstanding is piling up,” an official said. ENDS
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
