Free water: Mayor to meet Chandigarh administrator today

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor will meet Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday, where he will take up several issues, including the annual 5% hike in water tariffs and the proposal of providing 20,000 litres of free water to each household every month. While the free water decision remains on hold, the annual 5% hike on water tariff has kicked in from April 1 in Chandigarh. (HT File)

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chandigarh municipal corporation House on March 11, led by the mayor who owes allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had approved 20,000 litres of free water to each household every month. In the House meeting, BJP councillors had also advocated for 40,000 litres of free water, prompting a heated exchange with INDIA bloc councillors, which was followed by suspension of BJP councillors.

However, the UT administrator was not convinced with the proposal and just a day after the House meeting, he had said he will not approve the House decision.

“I won’t approve the proposal for free water. Yesterday, one party was offering 20,000 litres of free water while another was offering 40,000 litres. I am not favouring any political party, but they should make only those promises to residents that can be fulfilled. How can we give free water in Chandigarh when we have already signed loan agreement for 15 years for the 24x7 water project?” Purohit had said while referring to the agreement signed between MC and French government’s Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD).

Of the project’s total financial outlay of ₹510 crore, ₹412 crore is being provided by AFD in the form of loan, to be repaid in 15 years. In addition, the European Union is giving a grant of ₹98 crore for the project. The loan amount will be recovered from residents through hiked water tariffs.

While the free water decision remains on hold, the annual 5% hike on water tariff has kicked in from April 1. Opposed to the move, the mayor had written a letter to the secretary of UT’s local bodies department and demanded “immediate halt on annual hike” and “free 20,000 litres of water to every household”.

“The mayor will take up several development-related issues with the UT administrator on Wednesday. Free water proposal will also be discussed with the implementation plan,” said a AAP leader, not wishing to be named.

When contacted on Tuesday, the mayor was unavailable for a comment on this issue.