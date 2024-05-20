Free water, power, no new taxes: Congress takes alliance partner AAP’s cue in Chandigarh manifesto

Free 20,000 litres of water to every household every month, 300 units of free power to those with monthly income less than ₹20,000 and no new taxes are among the slew of promises made by the Congress in its manifesto released on Sunday. Congress candidate Manish Tewari with INDIA bloc leaders releasing the party manifesto in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh with the support of AAP and Samajwadi Party, its INDIA bloc partners, the Congress plans to take forward AAP’s plan to provide 20,000 litres of water free to every household, first proposed in the MC General House meeting in March this year.

While the House had approved the proposal, it remains pending with the UT administration amid administrator Banwarilal Purohit’s steadfast opposition.

While releasing the manifesto at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Sector 35, Congress candidate Manish Tewari said growth, accountability and transparency were the manifesto’s key themes.

“Yes, the AAP brought the free water proposal in the MC House, but we are contesting the election together,” said Tewari, while responding to a query.

Further, the manifesto promises ownership rights to all rightful occupants of dwelling units in Rehabilitation Colonies, including tenement sites and GPA housing schemes.

It also states that “Lal Dora” in villages will be extended and construction beyond it will be regularised. “Need-based changes and alterations in CHB flats will be regularised on ‘the Delhi pattern’,” the manifesto reads, while also promising conversion of all categories of leasehold properties to freehold across the city. Proposal to withdraw property tax being charged on leasehold properties will be considered, it says.

The INDI alliance has also promised a legislation to allow share-wise/floor-wise transfer of properties in Chandigarh.

“Empowerment of women and youth shall always remain a priority, and the efforts to upgrade the educational resources and facilities in government schools and colleges will earnestly be made to help them match with the best in the field,” said Tewari.

He promised that a comprehensive developmental plan for next 25 years will be charted out to appropriately respond to the existing and potential challenges before the city residents.

Tewari said the alliance was committed to eliminating the scourge of garbage dumps in the city. “The whole approach towards solid waste management shall be transformed by implementing various modern bio-remediation techniques and other technologies. The garbage dump in Dadumajra will be made extinct at the earliest,” he assured.

The manifesto also guarantees to expedite work on shorter route from Chandigarh to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali. Also, efforts will be made to give Chandigarh’s farmers land compensation on par with Punjab.

Chandigarh will be made the fourth industrial revolution hub through creation of policies to spearhead expansion of employment opportunities, it adds.

Congress manifesto: Key takeaways

Free 20,000 litres of water to every household every month

300 units of free power to those with monthly income less than ₹20,000

No new taxes

Implementation of Metro project

Legislation to allow share-wise/floor-wise transfer of properties

Ownership rights to rightful occupants of houses provided under all CHB rehabilitation schemes

Amendment to laws governing cooperative societies. Terms of conversion from leasehold to freehold to be simplified. Expenditure on street lights, sewerage in societies to be borne by MC

Garbage dump in Dadumajra to be made extinct at the earliest

Direct international flights to major destinations in Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Singapore and Thailand from Chandigarh airport

Contractual employees to be regularised

Pension to the old, widow, needy, physically and mentally disabled persons to be enhanced to ₹3,500 every month

Restoration of 50% rebate to senior citizens in railway fare, previously given by Dr Manmohan Singh government

Fleet of battery-operated buses of CTU to be doubled to enhance public transportation

At least five new multi-storey parking facilities to address parking congestion and traffic chaos

Small dispensaries and primary health centres to be upgraded, along with a new multi-specialty hospital at Manimajra

A dedicated centre for women entrepreneurs.