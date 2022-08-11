Freedom is right to choice, safety, dream
It’s easily assumed by the older generations that the youth of the country, having been born in a free India, doesn’t care for or value freedom and the struggles that led to it. But this International Youth Day, as we speak to Gen Z, it’s clear that the assumption is far from true.
Samidha Shergill, a PhD scholar, says, “Freedom is being fearless. A woman shouldn’t have to think twice before stepping out of the house late at night. A man shouldn’t need to worry about being perceived as weak if he cries or shows emotions. A tourist shouldn’t have to be on high alert while travelling in autos or taxis. Citizens should not fear the police or the government. That is true freedom.”
Freedom is to not be scared of making mistakes. It is the ability to let go of the pointless voices in our heads that seek to undo our confidence. Mental freedom is the need of the hour, says civil services aspirant Mohammad Yusuf.
“Freedom to me is no judgement by people who matter and the right to decide for oneself. Being a strong and independent woman is already tough enough; we don’t need the additional scrutiny and restrictions. It’s our life and we should be free to choose how to lead it,” says Aradhya Sharma, a social activist.
Kabeer Mahajan, a student and a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, says, “To me, freedom is being able to choose what I want or who I want to be with, without having to worry about social boycott or hate.”
“My retired parents not hesitating to accept financial support from me is what freedom means to me. My brother contributes to the household, so why cannot I? It is equality that can truly free the society,” says Nisha Singh.
Matthew Jones, an architecture student, says freedom, to me, is the ability to get employment opportunities to improve the quality of life and lifestyle of my family. “I want to be capable of giving them whatever they wish for and provide good healthcare facilities when required. Freedom is right to dream big,” he adds.
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
-
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
