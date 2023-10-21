Fresh faces continue the legacy, PU’s Ramlila with Urdu dialogues

One of the oldest in the city, the Ramlila at Panjab University (PU), which is cherished for its dialogues in Urdu, has introduced fresh faces for female characters this time. As per the director Rajan Sharma, who also plays the role of Lord Ram. (HT Photo)

Ramlila has been a part of PU’s history since 1935 when the institution was located in Lahore, Pakistan. Today, the legacy continues in Chandigarh, bridging cultures and generations, creating a captivating spectacle that resonates with the spirit of unity and tradition.

Ramlila has been an enduring part of the university’s heritage since its early days in Lahore. Even as the institution transitioned to Solan and eventually settled in Chandigarh in 1956, the vibrant celebration of Ramlila never wavered, ensuring that the campus remains steeped in its rich cultural traditions.

Ujwala Sharda, a private employee, will debut as Surpanakha and portray the role of Mata Kaikeyi for the first time. Additionally, Hemant Bhatt, a security personnel from PU, will take on the role of Mata Kaushalya. On Friday evening ‘Ram-Laxman and Surpanakha Samwad’ was played.

In addition to this, Vikas Sharma is essaying the role of Laxman, Rakesh Kumar is starring as Sita, Sunil Sharma as Ravana, Sachin Sharma as Meghnath, and Karan Sharma as Kumbhkaran, he added.

Rajan Sharma has been portraying the character of Lord Ram for over 30 years. He retired from the university’s administration department.

Sources reveal that the Ramlila script, originally penned in Urdu in 1935, was initially divided into eight segments. Over time, it underwent multiple revisions due to the challenges of preserving old manuscripts. The final rewrite occurred in 1970, credited to the Late Khariti Lal Bahl.

Rajan expressed that this year’s Ramlila holds a special dedication to late Sushil Puri, the president of the Shri Arjuna Amateur Dramatic Club, who peacefully passed away three months ago. Remarkably, the club, which was established in 1935, saw a young Puri begin his Ramlila journey at the tender age of six, initially involved in raising the curtains.

He went on to explain that the club is an integral part of the Harinam Sankirtan Prachar Mandal, the organising society that has played a pivotal role for three decades. Their funding primarily comes from the local residential areas and markets near the campus. Additionally, they receive support from PU to help sustain the tradition of Ramlila.

