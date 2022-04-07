Fresh mop-up round counseling at Baba Farid varsity
After the cancellation of All-India Quota (AIQ) mop-up round counseling and also a special round of counselling by the Medical Council Committee (MCC), the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has started a fresh mop-up round for state quota seats.
After the MCC cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for AIQ seats allotted during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the BFUHS had put the mop-up round for the state quota on hold.
The SC cancelled admissions to 146 seats during the mop-up round of counselling for PG courses conducted by the MCC after doctors raised concern that these seats in the AIQ seats were not available to those who took admission in the previous rounds of counselling and were later added to the pool during the mop-up. This resulted in people with lower merit getting admissions to better seats. Following this a special round of counselling was conducted by MCC to fill these 146 seats.
Of the total 511 state quota seats of PG and PG diploma courses in the state’s three government and four private medical colleges, 126 were declared vacant by the BFUHS after two rounds of online counselling.
The notification reads fresh registered candidates will have to submit willingness for the mop-up round by April 11. “Candidates who have already submitted willingness for the mop-up round need no submission. The candidates, who have already got verified their Sikh or Christian minority status, need not do it again. The revised provisional merit list of candidates will be displayed on April 13,” it reads.
-
Engineer, arrested for graft, deposited cash in late mother-in-law’s accounts
The engineer of Odisha's rural development department, who was arrested last week on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to Ashish Kumar Dash, superintending engineer of Rural Works division of Malkangiri district's known sources of income, used to deposit cash in the bank accounts of his late mother-in-law, officials said. He was also operating one more account in State Bank of India, Keonjhar, in name of his deceased mother-in-law, who died in October 2010.
-
Probe into illegal regularisation, recruitment of employees in ZPs, panchayat samitis
The Punjab rural development and panchayat department has launched a probe into illegal regularisation or recruitment of employees in the zila parishads and panchayat samitis. Financial commissioner of the rural development and panchayat department Rahul Bhandari on Wednesday formed a panel to verify the records of such employees. Bhandari directed the panel to submit its report to him within three weeks. Sandhu submitted his report to FCR Rahul Bhandari in March this year.
-
Ludhiana | 2 cops booked for taking bribe
The vigilance bureau on Wednesday booked two cops for allegedly taking bribe from residents in lieu of getting their work done. In the first case, a passport verification officer Dilbag Singh deployed at the Sanjh Kendra of Division No 8 police station was booked for seeking ₹20,000. The case was registered on the complaint of Rahul Sahni of Deep Nagar.
-
Ludhiana | Two fresh Covid infections reported in 24 hours
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday. So far, 1,09,791 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,499 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. On Wednesday, the district was left with 13 active cases. Ten persons are under home-isolation while three are under treatment at different hospitals. The administration has appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
-
Gurdaspur clash happened right under the nose of cops, shows video
A video clip of the bloody clash over a land dispute at Phulra village in Gurdaspur district on Monday is being shared widely on social media and shows that cops were present as “mute spectators” near the spot as shots were being fired that ended up claiming four lives. Husband of the village sarpanch, Sukhraj Singh, was among three locals killed in the attack besides a member of the rival group.
