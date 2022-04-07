Fresh mop-up round counseling at Baba Farid varsity

After the cancellation of All-India Quota (AIQ) mop-up round counseling and also a special round of counselling by the Medical Council Committee (MCC), the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has started a fresh mop-up round for state quota seats.

After the MCC cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for AIQ seats allotted during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the BFUHS had put the mop-up round for the state quota on hold.

The SC cancelled admissions to 146 seats during the mop-up round of counselling for PG courses conducted by the MCC after doctors raised concern that these seats in the AIQ seats were not available to those who took admission in the previous rounds of counselling and were later added to the pool during the mop-up. This resulted in people with lower merit getting admissions to better seats. Following this a special round of counselling was conducted by MCC to fill these 146 seats.

Of the total 511 state quota seats of PG and PG diploma courses in the state’s three government and four private medical colleges, 126 were declared vacant by the BFUHS after two rounds of online counselling.

The notification reads fresh registered candidates will have to submit willingness for the mop-up round by April 11. “Candidates who have already submitted willingness for the mop-up round need no submission. The candidates, who have already got verified their Sikh or Christian minority status, need not do it again. The revised provisional merit list of candidates will be displayed on April 13,” it reads.