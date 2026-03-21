Fresh rain, snowfall cripples life in Himachal; roads blocked

As rain and snowfall continued across Himachal Pradesh on Friday, the persistent wet spell triggered landslides and road blockages, disrupting normal life. A view of Atal Tunnel covered in white after heavy snowfall, in Manali on Friday. (ANI)

The Manali-Atal Tunnel highway was also closed at Nehru Kund near Manali due to heavy snowfall. The Atal Tunnel and nearby areas had received around 3 feet of snow by Friday evening. The higher reaches of the state continued to witness snowfall, while the plains experienced steady rainfall.

In Kullu district, the Manikaran–Bhuntar road was blocked after the Jachhani nullah overflowed, triggering a mudslide that snapped connectivity and caused long delays for commuters. Though the blockage was cleared, officials said that the road might get blocked again due to frequent mudslides. Similarly, traffic on the Sainj–Largi road came to a halt near the NHPC-III dam site following a landslide.

Tourists stranded in Parvati Valley

In Kullu’s Parvati valley, Manikaran-Barshaini road remained blocked for the second day due to yet another landslide at Ghatigarh that stranded many tourists. A landslide had blocked this crucial link road on Thursday as well. It was temporarily reopened for a few hours, only to be closed again.

Amid the incessant rain, a large boulder fell near Aleo in the Manali subdivision, blocking the road. As many as 35 roads were blocked in Kullu district, an official said on Friday. Meanwhile, in Mandi district, Dharampur-Sarkaghat road also faced blockage due to mudslides. As many as 24 roads remained blocked in Mandi district on Friday.

A part of the Manali highway, which was damaged in last year’s Beas floods and is yet to be rebuilt properly, started caving in near Raison due to heavy rainfall on Friday. However, the traffic on the highway was not affected.

Landslide in Kullu’s Akhara Bazaar; 134 roads blocked in Lahaul-Spiti

Intermittent rainfall triggered a fresh landslide in the Inner Akhara Bazaar area of Kullu district, sparking panic among residents. The incident occurred on late Thursday evening, with debris and large boulders rolling down from the Math (Mutt) area. The district administration officials visited the spot. As a precautionary measure, authorities have evacuated residents from various nearby houses.

The latest incident has rekindled fears among locals, particularly in the backdrop of a previous tragedy. In September last year, a landslide in the same area had claimed 10 lives.

In Lahaul-Spiti, continuous snowfall led to the closure of several roads, affecting connectivity. According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a total 134 roads were blocked in Lahaul-Spiti.

More showers expected

According to IMD, light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places in the state from March 21, 22, 24 and 25. Light precipitation is also expected at a few places on March 23 and 26. A feeble Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect northwest India from March 22 and another active WD is expected to affect northwest India from March 26.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours.