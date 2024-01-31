Fresh snow, rainfall across J&K

Rains lashed summer capital Srinagar and fresh snowfall was recorded in mountainous areas of Kashmir valley on Wednesday, bringing down the day temperatures. Tourists enjoy an ATV ride along a snow-covered road in Tangmarg, in Baramulla district on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi?HT)

The meteorological department(MeT) said that the rains lashed many areas and there was light snowfall in higher reaches, including in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg, central Kashmir’s Sonamarg and south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The MeT said that 26cm snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg in the 24 hours, ending Wednesday noon.

“There was 2.6cm snowfall in Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag,” said director MeT Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

Rains also lashed Jammu division, with highest precipitation of 15.3mm and 14.6mm in Batote and Banihal, respectively.

Ahmad said there were chances of generally cloudy weather during the day with possibility of light to moderate rain/ snow at many places of J&K towards today late afternoon and evening till February 1.

“There are chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches of north, north-western and south Kashmir,” he said.

Few lower reaches and plains of north, north-western and south Kashmir region may receive snowfall depth of six to eight inches, and plains of central Kashmir may receive two to four inches during the night and on early morning, he said.

Friday will be generally dry with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches. “On February 3 and 4, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places of J&K,” he said.

Ahmad said that due to intermittent light to moderate snow since past three days over higher reaches, significant snow accumulated over higher reaches of north and north-western parts of Kashmir division, which led to temporary closure of roads and important passes.

Avalanche warning issued

An avalanche warning has been issues in six districts in the wake of recent snowfall, officials said.

Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,400 metres over Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours, they said.

Officials said avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 and 3,500 metres over Doda and Ganderbal districts, respectively, in the next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out into areas prone to avalanche, the officials added.