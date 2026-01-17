Fresh snowfall in higher reaches across Kashmir

Valleys prominent tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, along with higher reaches of north and south Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday. The MeT in its bulletin said light to moderate rain and snow is expected at most places from January 21 to 24. (File)

The fresh snowfall is the result of a weak Western Disturbance which is active over Kashmir.

The MeT office has said that another Western Disturbance which could hit J&K next could bring widespread rains and moderate snow. Though, compared to previous years, the Valley is still witnessing dry spell-like conditions.

The plains of Kashmir are yet to receive the season’s first major snowfall.

A senior MeT official said that the weather patterns indicate that in the next week there could be a spell of rain and moderate snowfall. “The moderate snowfall could take place in south and north Kashmir even there are chances of snowfall in the plains of Kashmir,” he said.

The MeT in its bulletin said that light to moderate rain and snow was expected at most places from January 21 to 24. “Possibility of moderate to heavy rain and snow over a few districts of Chenab valley, Udampur and Reasi and south Kashmir during January 23 and 24.”

January 25 and 26 will witness a lesser intensity of light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly in view of wet spell during January 23 and 24 and follow traffic/admin advisory,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog will continue over plains of Jammu division during next two days.

Kashmir valley is passing through its harshest 40-day winter period called Chilla-i-Kalan which started on December 20.Though the period experiences most of the winter’s snowfall, this year has been largely dry with light to moderate snowfall intermittently in the mountains only.

Plains like Srinagar and other district headquarters of the valley have not yet received any major snowfall with mostly dry and sunny weather during the day.