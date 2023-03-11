Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / From March 18, Chandigarh sampark centres to be open six days a week

From March 18, Chandigarh sampark centres to be open six days a week

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2023 02:43 AM IST

Now, of the total 45 sampark centres in Chandigarh , 22 will remain open from Sunday to Friday, while, the remaining 23 will be open from Monday to Saturday

Just one month after deciding to keep all Sampark centres open through the week, the UT administration will be returning to a six-days-a week schedule from March 18.

Chandigarh sampark centres will remain open six days a week starting from March 18. (HT File)
Now, of the total 45 centres, 22 will remain open from Sunday to Friday, while, the remaining 23 will be open from Monday to Saturday. The Sunday to Friday schedule will be followed at the centres located in Sectors 7, 10, 18, 23, 27, 34, 35, 37, 40, 45 and 48, Manimajra, Daria, Dadumajra, Behlana, Dhanas (Panchayat Bhawan), Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Raipur Khurd, Maloya and Vikas Nagar.

The remaining centres located at Sectors 1, 12, 15, 17 (DC office), 17 (Treasury), 20, 21, 22, 26, 32, 38, 39, 41, 43, 43 (District Court) and 47, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Hallomajra, Makhanmajra, Raipur Kalan, Sarangpur, Dhanas (Community Centre) and Dadumajra Colony (Community Centre ) will be operational from Monday to Saturday.

